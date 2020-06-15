Saudi Arabia reports record number of new COVID-19cases

Saudi Arabia reported a record jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 4,233 more people tested positive for COVID-19, against the record highest of Friday's 3,921 cases.



The new cases are considered the record highest cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.



The Health Ministry said that 40 more people succumbed to the virus during the past 24 years, raising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 127,541, while the virus-related fatalities have risen 972 in the Kingdom.



The ministry revealed that 2,172 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 84,720.



Over 35% of the Kingdom’s new cases were reported in Riyadh with 1,735 infections, followed by Jeddah with 352 new cases, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammad Al Abdul Ali said during a press conference..



He added that the rest of the cases were reported in different small cities and governorates across the Kingdom.



"There has been a remarkable rise in the number of critical cases due to non-compliance with the precautionary measures and social distancing protocol," Gulf News cited Dr. Al Abdul Ali as saying.