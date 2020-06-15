More than 250 Tsarukyan's supporters detained in Yerevan

A total of 252 people were detained during Sunday’s protests in support of the Prosperous Armenia Party leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan in Yerevan, according to the police press service.



As per the respective police statement, under the government's decision to declare a state of emergency in Armenia, rallies have been banned in the country.



But on Sunday, a group of people held a rally in Yerevan, near the building of the National Security Service.



These persons did not obey the lawful demands of the police to keep a social distance and to stop the rally in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and therefore 252 people were apprehended as of 10pm.



A criminal case has been launched, News.am reported.