Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: "Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate and extend my best wishes to each of you on the occasion of the National Salvation Day. May peace and tranquility always reign in our Motherland! May Azerbaijan`s independence, our people`s freedom will be eternal!"

"I wish each of you the best of health and happiness!" she added.

Əziz həmvətənlər! Sizi Milli Qurtuluş Günü münasibətilə təbrik edir, hər birinizə ən xoş arzularımı çatdırıram. Qoy Vətənimizdə həmişə sülh və əmin-amanlıq hökm sürsün! Qoy Azərbaycanın müstəqilliyi, xalqımızın azadlığı əbədi olsun! Hər birinizə möhkəm cansağlığı və xoşbəxtlik arzulayıram! ⠀ Дорогие соотечественники! Поздравляю вас с Днём национального спасения, передаю каждому из вас наилучшие пожелания! Пусть на нашей Родине всегда господствуют мир и благополучие! Да будет вечной независимость Азербайджана и свобода нашего народа! Желаю каждому из вас крепкого здоровья и счастья!

