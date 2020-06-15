Russia registers lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since May 1

In the past 24 hours, 8,246 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, the lowest daily increase since May 1, coronavirus prevention operational headquarters said.



The daily growth rate was 1.6% versus 1.7% one day earlier. A total of 537,210 people contracted the infection in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic.



In Moscow, 1,359 new cases were registered, with 689 cases in the Moscow Regions, 252 in St. Petersburg, 233 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 220 in the Voronezh Region.



Of over 8,200 new cases, 2,831 (34.3%) show no symptoms. Currently, 235,580 people receive medical treatment.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 143 in the past day to 7,091. Overall, 284,539 people recovered in Russia.