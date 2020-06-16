Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise for 5th day

Turkey’s total number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,592, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced, marking the fifth day in a row the country has reported an increase in daily new infections.



According to the minister, the daily death toll increased to 18 as well, compared to 15 on Sunday, to reach a total nationwide toll of 4,825. Meanwhile, 722 patients were reportedly in critical condition, with 291 of them intubated.



Turkey’s number of daily new cases had been on a downward trend since April 21, with the health ministry reporting less than 1,000 daily figures for much of the last month, Daily Sabah reported.



But for the last five days, Ankara has been reporting increasing numbers, with daily cases spiking as much as 22% in a single day.