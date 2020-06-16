COVID-19 cases exceed 8 million worldwide

More than 8 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Some 8,034,461 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed around the world, more than 3.8 million have recovered, while at least 436,901 have died.

The U.S. remains the worst-hit country with over 2.11 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 116,000.



Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second highest number of infections worldwide with more than 888,200, followed by Russia with around 536,400 and India with over 332,400, Anadoly Agency reported.



Several European countries, including Spain, Italy and France are also among the hardest hit in the world.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,339 cases so far, including 79,483 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,638. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.