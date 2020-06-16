Kyrgyz President accepts PM Abilgaziyev's resignation

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has signed the order accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Muhamedkaliy Abilgaziyev.



The Government of Kyrgyzstan is considered as resigned as well.

Abilgaziyev has resigned yesterday amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies.



In his Monday announcement, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev denied personal involvement, but said he was stepping down because "in today’s difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences for the economy, the government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens."



Abylgaziyev became PM in 2018, The AP recalls.