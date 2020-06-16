Kubatbek Boronov nominated for Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

The majority coalition of the Kyrgyz Parliament today nominated Kubatbek Boronov for the Prime Minister.



Coalition leader Isa Omurkulov said the main aim of the coalition now is to support work of the government and ensure its stability.



"The changes should be minimum. The current Prime Minister will head the government until election of a new Parliament. People call such Prime Ministers technical," Omurkulov said.



Kubatbek Boronov is current First Deputy Prime Minister, acting Prime Minister, AKIpress reported.



Muhamedkaliy Abilgaziyev tendered resignation on June 15. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has accepted his resignation on June 16.