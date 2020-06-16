Tokyo Olympic board member would support another delay

Executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Haruyuki Takahashi says another delay should be sought if the games can’t be held next year.



The Tokyo Olympics were to be held this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, The AP recalls.



"The main priority is to make a united effort to hold them (Olympics) in the summer of 2021," Takahashi told the Japanese sports newspaper Nikkan Sports.



He said if that is not possible “we should start action once again to get another delay.”



Estimates in Japan suggest the one-year delay will cost $2 billion to $6 billion, most of which will fall to Japanese taxpayers.



International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and local organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori have both ruled out another delay and have said the games will be canceled if they can’t open on July 23, 2021.