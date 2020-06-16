Coronavirus defeated in Georgia?

Georgia has reported no new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic.



The country has had 879 cases of the coronavirus since February 26, 2020, 724 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.



As of today 141 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.



Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said yesterday that the academic year will begin in September and the parliamentary elections will be held in October without any problems if Georgia maintains the current rate of infection.



"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. However, everything is dependent on us. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid a second wave of the virus (which is forecasted in the autumn)," Gamkrelidze said.



He noted that if individuals act freely, attend public gatherings and fail to stick to general recommendations and rules, there might be the need for a repeated state of emergency.



Gemkrelidze said that the slight increase in the coronavirus cases over the past several days was expected as the state of emergency and many other restrictions have been lifted.