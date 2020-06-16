425 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia

Armenia has confirmed 425 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 17,489, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 6,571 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness, 10,529 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, Sputnik Armenia reported.



Fatalities in the republic have reached 293 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the ministry said.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until July 13.