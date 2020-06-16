COVID-19 cases registered in Russia up by 8,248 in past 24 hours

A total of 8,248 new COVID-19 cases have been identified across Russia over the past 24 hours, which takes the overall number of those who are known to have contracted the virus to 545,458, the anti-coronavirus center said.

The daily growth rate was 1.5% against 1.6% one day before, TASS reported.

Moscow accounts for 1,416 newly-exposed cases, the Moscow Region, for 694, the Irkutsk Region, for 319, St. Petersburg, for 234, and the Sverdlovsk Region, for 231.



In the group of the newly identified COVID-19 patients 2,580 are asymptomatic. Currently 243,868 people across Russia are ill.

Fifty-two more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,386. While in Russia, 193 patients died, bringing the death toll up to 7,284.

The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus in Russia in the past twenty-four hours reached 9,767, bringing total recoveries to 294,306.