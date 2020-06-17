Erdogan and Merkel discuss Libya and pandemic
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a video conference call, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.
In the call, Erdogan and Merkel discussed regional issues, focusing on the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, according to the statement.
The fight against coronavirus and possible steps to be taken after the pandemic as well as bilateral ties were among the topics discussed by the two leaders, Anadolu Agency reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe