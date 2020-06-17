Russia reports less 8,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since April 30

Russia confirmed 7,843 new COVID-19 daily cases, the lowest growth since April 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.



According to the crisis center, the number of new coronavirus cases was lower than 8,000 for the first time since May 1.

The daily growth reached 1.4% versus 1.5% a day earlier. A total of 553,301 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Russia.



New 680 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 238 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 237 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, 228 in St. Petersburg and 227 in the Sverdlovsk Region, TASS reported.



Currently, some 241,481 people are ill in Russia. Some 2,494 new patients (31.8%) have not shown any symptoms.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 194 in the past day to 7,478. Overall, 304,342 people recovered in Russia.