Conference on Treaty on Open Skies to be held on July 6

A conference of signatories to the Treaty on Open Skies devoted to the United States’ pullout from this treaty will take place on July 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department said.



"The conference is due on July 6," TASS cited the department as saying.



U.S. President Donald Trump on May 21 declared Washington’s intention to quit the Treaty on Open Skies, which enables the signatories to perform flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activity. In a written statement U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo explained that this decision would take effect in six months’ time after May 22. The U.S. claimed that Russia’s alleged violations of the agreement were the reason.



Moscow dismisses these charges. It vows commitment to the treaty and puts forward counterclaims.