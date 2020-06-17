Demand for tours in Russia saw tenfold decrease

Maya Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Russian Tour Operators, said that in June 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for tours in Russia decreased tenfold compared to the same period in 2019.

“The number of bookings in June is much less than in the same period of last year. This is understandable, since half of the regions are shut down and it’s impossible to leave, and even when we talk about the Krasnodar Territory, the quarantine and self-isolation regime are extended until June 21, which imposes serious restrictions on the movement of tourists staying there and is also a little demotivating. At the moment, we see that in June the real paid demand is probably 10 times less compared to the same period of last year," Maya Lomidze said.

She noted that despite the fact that the start of a full-fledged tourist season in the Russian Federation will begin on July 1, some Russians were able to go on vacation in June - someone inside their region, someone went to the neighboring regions. She mentioned that sanatoriums with medical licenses were opened in the Krasnodar and Stavropol Territories on June 1.

However, she also stressed the number of those who want to go on vacation significantly exceeds the number of those who can actually purchase the tour and go on vacation.

“At the same time, we are seeing a significant recovery with each passing week. If, for example, we look at the numbers from June 9 to June 15, the number of bookings from week to week increased by 2 to 3 times. In other words, we see that an active season may begin very soon," she concluded.