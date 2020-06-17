Time to consider Nord Stream 2 complaint to be determined in 2 months at earliest

The Supreme Land Court in Dusseldorf has received the appeal filed by Nord Stream 2 AG against the decision of Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) and will fix the time for its consideration in two months at the earliest, a court’s spokesperson said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"The claim was received here and was registered under number VI-3 Kart 211/20 (V)," the court said. "The time for consideration will be fixed in two months at the earliest," the spokesperson added.

Nord Stream 2 AG appealed on June 15 against a decision of the Federal Network Agency of Germany with the court in Dusseldorf, the company told TASS earlier today. "Nord Stream 2 AG insists that the pipeline was completed on May 23, 2019, in terms of economic functionality," the operator said.

On May 15, the Federal Network Agency of Germany refused Nord Stream 2 AG in exempting the Nord Stream 2 project from the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive. The agency noted that the necessary condition for removing the pipeline from the rules of the updated Gas Directive was its implementation before May 23, 2019.

The Nord Stream 2 project includes the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished.