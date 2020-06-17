Kazakh Government to announce tomorrow health situation stabilization measures
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced new measures to have the current epidemiological situation stabilized, Kazinform reports.
The coronavirus situation due to mass non-observance of the quarantine regime remains complicated, but the issue is under the Government control. Tomorrow it will announce the epidemiological situation stabilization measures, including widening of testing,» the President’s Twitter post reads.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe