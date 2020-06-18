Over 5,200 Russian servicemen recover from COVID-19

More than 5,000 Russian servicemen have already recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin.



"In the past 24 hours, 79 servicemen of the Russian armed forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian armed forces has increased to 5,227," the ministry said.



Besides, a total of 599 civilians employed with the Russian armed forces have already recovered from the illness, TASS reported.