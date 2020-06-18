Bogdanov: U.S. sanctions on Syria would not affect Russia's policy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that U.S. sanctions would not affect cooperation between Moscow and Damascus, including military - in the fight against terrorism in Syria.

He stressed that Moscow considers these sanctions illegal and illegitimate, RIA Novosti reported.



U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act at the end of 2019. The law took effect on 1 June and includes sanctions affecting almost every aspect of the Syrian economy. The sanctions list was expanded on 17 June, and 14 high-profile people in the nation were affected, including the spouse of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Asma Assad, and the president's sister Bushra Assad, as well as 21 organizations.



Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced introducing 39 new sanction designations against Syria, targeting the country's president, Bashar al-Assad, and his wife, Asma, and Assad's brother and top general, Maher al-Assad, among others, all under the Caesar Act, signed by Trump in December 2019.