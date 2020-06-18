Trump once asked if Finland was part of Russia - media

U.S. President Donald Trump has wondered whether Finland was part of Russia and expressed interest in invading Venezuela, according to John Bolton's upcoming memoir.

Trump's former national security adviser describes the exchange between the president and his then-chief of staff John Kelly in The Room Where it Happened, which is scheduled to be released on June 23.

The Trump administration has sued Bolton to stop the release of his book, which has shot up Amazon's best-seller list a week before its release, according to CNBC.



Bolton's book is the first tell-all kind of memoir from a senior White House official involved in highly-sensitive discussions on national security, The New York Times reported.



In a separate instance, Bolton's book claims the president said it would be "cool" to invade Venezuela and asserted that the South American country is "really part of the United States," according to several news outlets who obtained an advance copy, including The Washington Post.

Bolton’s book also reveals that Trump asked if the U.K. was a nuclear power.