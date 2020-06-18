Russian MP offers to cut transport tax 25%

Russia's State Duma deputy Vasily Vlasov offered to cut the transport tax by 25% in 2020 for the Russians who live in the provinces where an alert regime was introduced due to the coronavirus.



"I am asking you to assess this initiative and order to analyze the possibility of its fulfillment in the form of compensation of budget income shortfalls for regions of the Russian Federation from the federal budget," the Prime news agency cited Vlasov as saying.



He said that many people were unable to use cars due to the quarantine restrictions.