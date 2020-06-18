Champions League 'Final 8' to be held in Lisbon

The Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held in Lisbon between August 12-23, UEFA have confirmed.



The remaining last-16 games, which include Manchester City v Real Madrid and Bayern Munich v Chelsea, will be played on the 7th or 8th of August.



Following that, as Mirror Sport confirmed yesterday, a straight knockout tournament will be played over 12 days in Lisbon, with no second-legs in the quarter-finals or semi-finals.



The final is set to take place on August 23, News 24 reported.



Commenting on the decisions, UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin said: “I am delighted that we are able to resume almost all of our competitions. I am confident that we will not have to endure the fans’ absence for long and that they will be allowed into stadiums sooner rather than later.”



The decision was made after a UEFA Executive Committee video conference, in which discussions were held regarding the regulations, format, calendar and venues for a variety of competitions.



The Europa League will be held as a final eight straight knock-out tournament in Germany, with the cities of Cologne, Dusseldorf, Duisburg and Gelsenkirchen to host between August 10-21.