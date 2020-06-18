Roscosmos comments on U.S. space militarization plans

Washington's space militarization plans may jeopardize the already fragile cooperation with Russia, deputy head of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Sergey Savelyev said, still confirming the country's readiness to strengthen bilateral partnership.



"We are obviously following the principle of reciprocity and equality. Space militarization and the subsequent promotion of our U.S. partners to dominant roles may jeopardize the already fragile relations of the countries in this sphere," Sergey Savelyev said, as quoted in a Roscosmos statement.



The Roscosmos official noted that Russia remains ready to strengthen its comprehensive space partnership with the U.S., so that it is not limited to RD-180 rocket engines supplies and U.S. astronauts delivery to the International Space Station, Sputnik reported.



Yesterday, the Pentagon unveiled the new Defenсe Space Strategy, meant to ensure U.S. military superiority in space amid alleged threat from Russia and China.