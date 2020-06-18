Georgia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported five new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 893.



As of today 140 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 739 of the 893 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.



All of the five new cases are imported. Four of the five new patients are truck drivers.



2,710 individuals are under quarantine in the country., Agenda.ge reported.



Georgian health officials say that the country is keeping the coronavirus situation under control, urging people to stick to general recommendations and avoid public gatherings.



Individuals and companies are fined for not wearing face masks in closed public areas.