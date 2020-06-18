Russia confirms less than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 7,790 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total number to 561,091, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.



Some 1,040 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day. The daily growth in the country did not exceed the minimum of 1.4% for the second day in a row and 0.5% in Moscow.



New 667 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 243 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, 233 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 231 in the Sverdlovsk Region and St. Petersburg.



The smallest daily growth rate in cases was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District, the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Kalmykia Republic and the Magadan Region.



Currently, some 238,468 people are ill with COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 182 in the past day to 7,6608. Overall, 313,963 people recovered in Russia.