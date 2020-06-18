Kremlin says no decision yet to impose personal income tax hikes on wealthy Russians

No final decisions have yet been made to change the personal income tax rate, its increase for wealthy Russians is one of the topics under discussion, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Due to the difficult situation, there is a constant exchange of [opinions] at the expert level both in the government and in the [Presidential] administration regarding possible steps - in terms of the anti-crisis measures and in terms of measures to stimulate economic development, support the most affected sectors of the economy," he said. According to him, experts exchange views, "including the one mentioned".

"So far, no final decisions have been made, if they are adopted, we will talk about it," he said, adding that in the current conditions the dialogue is very intense and time sensitive, and "decisions are made and implemented very, very quickly."