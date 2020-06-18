Coronavirus: Georgia reports 5 new cases, 8 recoveries

5 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 893, InterPressNews reports citing stopcov.ge.

As for the recoveries, 8 more people have recovered from the virus, which brings the total number to 739.

2710 people are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine while 267 are under observation in hospitals. 14 people have died of the virus in the country. 3 citizens of Georgia have been transported to the country from abroad for a cure.