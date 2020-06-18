Court rules: Armenian ex-president Kocharyan to be released on bail

Yerevan’s Court of Appeal released Thursday former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan on bail, News.am reports.

The ruling was announced by the presiding judge Arsen Nikoghosyan.

Thus, the ex-president will be freed on bail of 2 billion AMD ($4,1 mln).

Earlier the court of the first instance rejected three petitions of the defense side: to release Kocharyan on personal guarantee of three former PMs of Armenia and the former PM of Artsakh, to release him on bail, and to change his preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.