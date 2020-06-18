Moscow sees positive trend in coronavirus situation, says mayor

Specialists note a positive trend in the battle against the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the situation has improved on all respects, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Over the past week, the situation [with coronavirus] improved by about 25% to 30% over all main parameters. This concerns the new cases, hospitalizations and pneumonia cases. In all respects without exception, Moscow is moving in the right direction despite the lifting of restrictions," the mayor stressed.

Digital passes were scrapped and self-isolation rules were lifted in the Russian capital on June 9. Hairdressing salons, veterinary clinics and personnel recruitment agencies reopened. The same applies to the offices of non-governmental organizations and cemeteries. The car sharing service is operating in its routine mode. Film and sound recording studios as well as research centers have resumed normal operation. From June 16 - dentist clinics, libraries, museums, summer cafes and zoos got back to normalcy.

From June 23, gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to open alongside restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars, and other public catering outlets, spa salons, sunrooms, steam baths and saunas. However, wearing masks and gloves remains compulsory in public spaces.