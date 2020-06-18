Production of vaccine against coronavirus may begin in August, says deputy PM

The end of clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus and the start of its large-scale production is planned for August-September 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told journalists on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Vektor [Institute] and their other colleagues are doing their best, and they are trying to be ready by August-September, so that we have a possibility to preventively protect the population, first of all," the deputy prime minister said. The schedule that has just been approved in line with an instruction from the president, "it envisages August - the end of the first trials, and then industrial production in August—September," she said.