Putin: nuclear-weapon states must trust each other

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the nuclear-weapon states must trust each other for the sake of enhancing the security on the planet.



"Drawing on a shared historical memory, we can trust each other and must do so. That will serve as a solid basis for successful negotiations and concerted action for the sake of enhancing the stability and security on the planet and for the sake of prosperity and well-being of all States," he wrote in his article on the history of the World War II, published in The National Interest journal.

"Without exaggeration, it is our common duty and responsibility towards the entire world, towards the present and future generations," Putin sressed.