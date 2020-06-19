Over 4 million people recover from COVID-19 globally

More than 4 million individuals have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, days after 8 million cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed globally, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.



The total number of cases stood at 8,489,675, while the fatalities increased to 453,987, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



With 2,191,052 cases and 118,434 deaths, the U.S. continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities.



In terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 978,142 infections. This was followed by Russia (560,321), India (380,532), the UK (301,935), Spain (245,268), Peru (244,348).