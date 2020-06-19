Ex-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s son dies in U.S.

Sergei Krushchev, a son of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, passed away yesterday in the United States at the age of 84, a granddaughter of the ex-Soviet leader Nina Khrushcheva said.



Asked whether news about Sergei Khrushchev’s death was true, Nina Krushcheva replied: "Yes."



"We deeply regret to say that Sergei Nikitich [Krushchev] has passed away," she said without giving details about the cause of his death and a possible date of his funeral, TASS reported.



Sergei Khrushchev was born on July 2, 1935 and he held several advanced engineering decrees, including a Ph.D. from the Moscow Technical University. He was accompanying his father during Nikita Krushchev’s visit to the United States in 1959. In 1991, Sergei Khrushchev moved to reside in the United States, where he was giving lectures on the history of the Cold War at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1999, Sergei Khrushchev and his spouse became naturalized citizens of the United States.