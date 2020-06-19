Brent oil rises above $42 per barrel

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2020 delivery went up by 1.3% on London's ICE on Friday reaching the figure of $42.05 per barrel.



Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Thursday in the red on the back of the continuing uncertainty in respect of the economic recovery after the pandemic.



The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index fell by 0.58% to 2,724.33 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.58% and dropped to 1,230.71 points, TASS reported.



Brent futures for August 2020 settlement rose by 2% to $41.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday and Bogdan Zvarich from PSB said that "the situation on the energy resources market restrained the decline of our stocks."