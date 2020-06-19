Georgia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported just two new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 895.



As of today 140 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country, 741 of the 895 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgian health officials say that the country is keeping the coronavirus situation under control, urging people to stick to hygiene recommendations and avoid public gatherings.

Individuals and companies are fined for not wearing face masks in closed public areas.



Georgia has started reopening its economy, while domestic tourism has already resumed.