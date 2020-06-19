Ukraine documents record number of daily COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has documented a record number of daily COVID-19 cases for three days running, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said.



Ukraine has recorded 921 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the figure was reached 829. In the past 24 hours, 19 COVID-19 patients have died in Ukraine.



In total, 34,984 cases of the virus have been recorded in Ukraine; 15,447 people have recovered, TASS reported.



In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.