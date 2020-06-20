551 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 16 new deaths 3 of which from other diseases

As of 11am Saturday, 551 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; News.am reported citing the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 19,708 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 93,786 —and 1,843 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,409 people—a drop by 53 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 8,854 people—with 588 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 332 patients—an increase by 13 in the past day—have died thus far.

And three other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 113 now.