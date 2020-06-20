Dagestan may count on country’s support, Putin says

The Republic of Dagestan has the right to rely on the support of the whole country in a difficult situation, such as the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference with medical workers.

“As for the difficulties in the life of the Dagestan people, Dagestan has the right to count on the support of the whole country. When Dagestan was attacked by international terrorist groups, the Dagestan people defended their country and interests in Russia. And the country must support the republic when it faces with a problem of this kind,” Putin said, TASS reports.