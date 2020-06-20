Light frosts to cover Russia

In the nearest future, the light frosts will cover several regions of Russia, the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation informs.

According to weather forecasters, atmospheric fronts are active in the south of the Urals and Siberia due to the air masses arrived from the Arctic and continental regions of Asia.

The showers are possible in the above-mentioned regions, and when the intensity of precipitation decreases, night temperatures can drop below zero, RIA Novosti informs.