Peskov: we hope that Nord Stream-2 will be completed and strengthen European energy security
The Russian side hopes that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed and will help strengthen European energy security, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the Bolshaya Igra program on Channel One.
"Of course, we hope that the project will be finalized and that this project will ultimately contribute to strengthening the energy security of the European continent," he said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
