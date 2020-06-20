Martyrs’ families and invalids of Karabakh war received another 100 apartments in Azerbaijan

Families of martyrs and persons who became disabled while protecting the territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order of Azerbaijan received 100 apartments, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan informs.

It is specified that 53 apartments were purchased in new houses in Mamedli village, Absheron region, 47 - in a residential complex in Govsan village, Surahan district, Baku.

In total, about 7.9 thousand apartments and private houses have been provided to citizens of this category.