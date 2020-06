In Azerbaijan, 471 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, 191 patients cured, five people died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

In total, 12,238 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered, 6 516 people cured, 148 patients died.

5,574 people are being treated in special hospitals.

In total, 417,102 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan.