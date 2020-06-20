Two children suffocated in locked car in Iran

In Kermanshah, Iran, two children left in the heat in a locked car died, a police spokesman of the province informed.

"A 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, who were each other's cousins, were left alone by their parents in a Samand car," RIA Novosti quotes the spokesperson as saying.

According to Colonel Mohammad Reza Amui, the car was parked in the sun, the children tried to get out of it, but the door was locked.