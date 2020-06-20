Nord Stream-2 completed in terms of economic viability, Novak says

The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project has already been completed in terms of its investment and economic viability, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

He explained that all possible technical means are used for the purely physical completion of construction.

The Minister drew attention to the fact that Nord Stream-2 is a commercial project that is primarily aimed to secure European energy safety. The pipeline will promote competition, as the more routes there are, the better and more profitable the choice between suppliers.