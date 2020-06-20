The Truth about the War exhibition to be presented at Stavropol State Museum-Reserve

On the eve of the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, on June 22, the Truth about the 1941-1945 War exhibition will be presented at the G.N. Prozritelev and G.K. Prave Stavropol State Historical-Culture and Natural-Landscape Museum-Reserve. The relevant message was published on the website of the Stavropol administration.

According to the message, after 75 years since the end of the Great Patriotic War, the tragic events that forever changed the lives of millions of people must be remembered.