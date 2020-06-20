Saudi Arabia to lift Covid-19 curfew

Saudi Arabia will lift a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Sunday at 6 a.m, Arab News informs. The curfew will be lifted across the country, including in the cities of Makkah and Jeddah where residents are currently only allowed to leave their homes for necessities.

The Umrah pilgrimage and international flights remain suspended, the Ministry of Interior said. Entry and exit to the Kingdom via land or sea is also prohibited. Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed and people should ensure that they wear a mask in public and observe social distancing, Arab News reports.