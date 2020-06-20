Preparations for Russian-American meeting in Vienna almost complete

The preparations for the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingsley, which is scheduled for June 22-23 in Vienna, are almost complete, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

He expressed gratitude to the Austrian side for the hospitality, noting that all the conditions necessary for a fruitful conversation were provided.

According to the diplomat, both delegations will be interdepartmental. The parties will discuss ”the problems of arms control, and even problems of strategic stability," RIA Novosti informs.