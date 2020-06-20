What products should not be combined with bananas
Bananas contain many useful trace elements, have high nutritional value, but their combination with some products can be harmful, Chinese portal Sohu reports.
According to the scientists, it is better not to eat bananas with Hami melon: the excess of potassium ions in the blood can lead to weakness of the heart muscle, kidney failure, joint disease and slow normal heart rate. In serious cases, this combination can be fatal.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe