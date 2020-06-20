Boy found dead in Krasnodar

In Krasnodar, a body of a child carried away by the Kuban River while swimming was found, the regional EMERCOM informs.

The deceased was discovered at 13:30, Yuga.ru portal informs.

On June 18, three teenagers went swimming in Jubilee Microdistrict. Soon they asked passers-by for help. Eyewitnesses were able to pull ashore two children, another child, according to social networks, a 12-year-old boy, was carried away by the current.